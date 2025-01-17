Frostbite Road Race brings together Team Yokota, local communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A runner poses for a photo during the 44th Annual Frostbite Road Race at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2025. This event highlights the strong connection between the Yokota Air Base community and local Japanese residents while fostering mutual respect, friendship and collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)