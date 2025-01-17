Frostbite Road Race brings together Team Yokota, local communities

Half-marathon runners launch from the starting line during the 44th Annual Frostbite Road Race at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2025. Over 7,500 attendees participated in the event, with both American and Japanese runners gathering to partake in a 2km kids run, 2km family run, 5km run and half marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
