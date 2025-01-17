Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators including U.S. Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Noah B. Bliss, 89th AW command chief, watch as a VC-25A aircraft assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group and a VH-3D Sea King helicopter assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One takeoff following former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The 89th AW provided airlift operations and support for the sendoff ceremony, ensuring a dignified departure for the former commander in chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)