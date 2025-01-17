Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden's final sendoff: A historic farewell at America's Airfield [Image 9 of 9]

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    316th Wing

    Spectators including U.S. Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Noah B. Bliss, 89th AW command chief, watch as a VC-25A aircraft assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group and a VH-3D Sea King helicopter assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One takeoff following former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The 89th AW provided airlift operations and support for the sendoff ceremony, ensuring a dignified departure for the former commander in chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 8836402
    VIRIN: 250120-F-NY675-1808
    Resolution: 5816x3870
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield [Image 9 of 9], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield
    VC-25A aircraft
    316th Wing
    President Joe Biden
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60
    VH-3D Sea King helicopter

