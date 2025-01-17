Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A VC-25A aircraft, designated Special Air Mission 46, and a VH-3D Sea King helicopter, designated Nighthawk 46, taxi following former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The 46th president arrived on Nighthawk 46 and departed on SAM 46 with his family at the conclusion of the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)