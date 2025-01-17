Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, former first lady Dr. Jill Biden; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Noah B. Bliss, 89th Airlift Wing command chief; former President Joe Biden; and Col. Angela F. Ochoa, 89th AW commander, make their way to the stage during the 46th president’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The 89th AW has a specialized force of more than 1,400 personnel, with 24/7 operations supporting several executive airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)