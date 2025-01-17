Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield [Image 7 of 9]

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    316th Wing

    From left, former first lady Dr. Jill Biden; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Noah B. Bliss, 89th Airlift Wing command chief; former President Joe Biden; and Col. Angela F. Ochoa, 89th AW commander, make their way to the stage during the 46th president’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The 89th AW has a specialized force of more than 1,400 personnel, with 24/7 operations supporting several executive airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 8836395
    VIRIN: 250120-F-NY675-1467
    Resolution: 5407x3598
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield
    89th Airlift Wing
    President Joe Biden
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

