Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush make their way to the Capitol Rotunda to attend the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. This is only the second time in history that the presidential inauguration has been held indoors due to weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)
