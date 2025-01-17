Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President-elect Donald Trump makes his way to the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in as President during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. This is only the second time in history that the presidential inauguration has been held indoors due to weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)