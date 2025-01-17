Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Presidential Inauguration

    60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    President-elect Donald Trump makes his way to the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in as President during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. This is only the second time in history that the presidential inauguration has been held indoors due to weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 18:22
    Photo ID: 8836282
    VIRIN: 250120-D-QO892-1080
    Resolution: 5070x3380
    Size: 11.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration, by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President-elect, President, JTF-NCR, 60thPresidentialInauguration, MediaOps60PI, PI60

