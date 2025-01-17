Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint members of the inauguration cordon team participate in the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. More than 5,000 service members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. This is only the second time in history that the presidential inauguration has been held indoors due to weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)