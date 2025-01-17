Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice President Kamala Harris makes her way to the Capitol Rotunda to attend the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. This is only the second time in history that the presidential inauguration has been held indoors due to weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)