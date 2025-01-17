Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, far right, joins members of the Polynesian Voyaging Society on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2025. From January 18-24, the Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Rainbow Bay marina in Pearl Harbor where the crew will offer tours, educational presentations, and activities to Hawaiʻi’s communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8835057
|VIRIN:
|250118-N-KH177-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
