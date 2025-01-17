Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and crew members of the Hōkūleʻa gather at the Marine Education Training Center at Sand Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2025. From January 18-24, the Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Rainbow Bay marina in Pearl Harbor where the crew will offer tours, educational presentations, and activities to Hawaiʻi’s communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 20:09
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements [Image 10 of 10], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culture
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Native Hawaiian
    Kanaka Maoli

