Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and crew members of the Hōkūleʻa gather at the Marine Education Training Center at Sand Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2025. From January 18-24, the Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Rainbow Bay marina in Pearl Harbor where the crew will offer tours, educational presentations, and activities to Hawaiʻi’s communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)