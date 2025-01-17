Hōkūleʻa Arrives at Puʻuloa, Pearl Harbor for Community Engagements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hōkūleʻa idles across the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2025. From January 18-24, the Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Rainbow Bay marina in Pearl Harbor where the crew will offer tours, educational presentations, and activities to Hawaiʻi’s communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)