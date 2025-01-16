Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsman retires from federal service with over 38 years of service [Image 3 of 5]

    Guardsman retires from federal service with over 38 years of service

    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Collins, left, is presented with the Superior Civilian Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky adjutant general, at his retirement ceremony at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2025. Collins is retiring as the director of Bluegrass Station after serving for 16 years as the longest serving director. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 8833946
    VIRIN: 241210-Z-QL321-1007
    Location: LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Longest-serving director of Bluegrass Station retires

    TAGS

    National Guard
    retirement
    federal service
    Stephen Collins
    Bluegrass Station
    SOFSA

