Guardsman retires from federal service with over 38 years of service

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Collins talks with guests at his retirement ceremony at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2025. Collins is retiring as the director of Bluegrass Station after serving for 16 years as the longest serving director. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)
Longest-serving director of Bluegrass Station retires
