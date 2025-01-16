Retired U.S. Army Col. J.B. Richmond talks with guests of retired Maj. Gen. Stephen Collins' retirement ceremony at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2025. Richmond will be taking over as the director of Bluegrass Station after Collins retires after 16 years as director. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8833945
|VIRIN:
|241210-Z-QL321-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|28.18 MB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsman retires from federal service with over 38 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Longest-serving director of Bluegrass Station retires
No keywords found.