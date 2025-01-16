Guardsman retires from federal service with over 38 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Col. J.B. Richmond talks with guests of retired Maj. Gen. Stephen Collins' retirement ceremony at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2025. Richmond will be taking over as the director of Bluegrass Station after Collins retires after 16 years as director. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)