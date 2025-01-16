Longest-serving director of Bluegrass Station retires

BLUEGRASS STATION, Ky. -- The longest-serving director of Bluegrass Station, in Lexington, retired from federal service on Dec. 10, 2024, after 16 years of dedicated leadership.



Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen D. Collins was appointed as the director in August 2008. He also served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 38 years.



During the ceremony where friends, family, and community leaders were present, Collins was welcomed with several gifts, one including the nation’s colors that once flew over the nation's capitol and Special Operations Forces Command in southwest Asia.



Collins explained why he was able to serve as the director of BGS for so long.



“Your job is fun when you’re working with the right people,” Collins said. “I’m humble I’ve been able to serve in this organization and the nation for so long.”



Retired Col. Fred Little spoke on behalf of the tenants at BGS.



“I can talk for hours on the crisis management that we went through before you [Collins] started here,” Little said. “The culture you created allowed us to be agile as an organization and allowed us to be able to move at the speed of special operations forces.”



Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, said the tasking of the director of BGS is unique to the National Guard. BGS is owned and operated by the Kentucky Department of Military Affairs and the task of the director is to bring in tenants and provide secure facilities for them to work for the federal government.



Retired Army Col. J.B. Richmond will be taking over as the new director of BGS. Lamberton spoke about Richmond’s service in the Kentucky National Guard.



“J.B. is one of the best colonels we have had in the Kentucky National Guard,” said Lamberton. “He has had a large impact on how we have operated in the National Guard.”



He also added a farewell to Collins.



“Gen. Collins, I am very appreciative of what you have done in your military service and your 16 years as director of Bluegrass Station.”



Collins previously served as the commander of the 75th Troop Command, later as the deputy commander for support with United States Army South and retiring from military service as the deputy commanding general of the Army National Guard for the United States Training and Doctrine Command in Fort Monroe, Virginia.

