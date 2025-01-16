Restoring connections; Returning capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Balmer and Senior Airman Evan Bruffee, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron cyber transport system technicians, provide guidance for personnel adjusting equipment on a tower during the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair exercise in Biloxi, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise involved various occupations including cable and antenna systems specialists, cyber infrastructure specialists, and project engineers, ensuring Airmen with the 85th EIS possess the training and experience needed for successful job performance in restoration missions around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)