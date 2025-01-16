Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Balmer and Senior Airman Evan Bruffee, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron cyber transport system technicians, provide guidance for personnel adjusting equipment on a tower during the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair exercise in Biloxi, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise involved various occupations including cable and antenna systems specialists, cyber infrastructure specialists, and project engineers, ensuring Airmen with the 85th EIS possess the training and experience needed for successful job performance in restoration missions around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 8833913
    VIRIN: 250115-F-IE886-1150
    Resolution: 2510x1992
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restoring connections; Returning capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Keesler Air Force Base
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron
    688th Cyberspace Wing
    CIDARA
    Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download