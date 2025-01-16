Restoring connections; Returning capabilities

U.S. Airman 1st Class Riley Arter, and Airman 1st Class Christian Collins, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron cable and antenna systems technicians, adjust a disc antenna with direction from personnel on the ground during the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair exercise in Biloxi, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2025. The 5-day exercise involved a simulated loss of connectivity at Hickam Air Force Base, challenging personnel to restore communication between critical systems affected by a fiber optic link failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 11:44
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
