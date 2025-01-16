Restoring connections; Returning capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Becktell, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron radar, airfield & weather systems specialist, observes climbers for safety during the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair exercise in Biloxi, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise team completed its objective of restoring communication quickly with 60 hours remaining, showing the importance of technical proficiency, teamwork, and problem solving to overcome any challenges they encountered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)