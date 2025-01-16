Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Becktell, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron radar, airfield & weather systems specialist, observes climbers for safety during the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair exercise in Biloxi, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise team completed its objective of restoring communication quickly with 60 hours remaining, showing the importance of technical proficiency, teamwork, and problem solving to overcome any challenges they encountered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 8833910
    VIRIN: 250115-F-IE886-1112
    Resolution: 1939x2577
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restoring connections; Returning capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities
    Restoring connections; Returning capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Keesler Air Force Base
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron
    688th Cyberspace Wing
    CIDARA
    Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download