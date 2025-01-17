85 EIS demonstrates excellence during CIDARA exercise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Balmer and Senior Airman Evan Bruffee, 85th...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Balmer and Senior Airman Evan Bruffee, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron cyber transport system technicians, provide guidance for personnel adjusting equipment on a tower during the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair exercise in Biloxi, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise involved various occupations including cable and antenna systems specialists, cyber infrastructure specialists, and project engineers, ensuring Airmen with the 85th EIS possess the training and experience needed for successful job performance in restoration missions around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits) see less | View Image Page

The 85th Engineering and Installation Squadron conducted a Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Repair exercise Jan. 13-16, 2025. This exercise tested the unit’s rapid response capabilities in a simulated real-world scenario.



An 11-member CIDARA team, consisting of specialists in cable and antenna systems, radar airfield weather systems, and cyberspace infrastructure, along with a project engineer, demonstrated their expertise during a simulated loss of connectivity at military installation.



The exercise challenged the team to restore communication between critical systems, including the Base Defense Operations Center and the Air Force Network, which were disrupted by a fiber optic link failure.



“This exercise showcased our team’s ability to quickly assess and resolve complex communication challenges under high-pressure conditions,” said 1st Lt. Alex Jacobik, 85th EIS project engineer.



To prepare for the mission, the team palletized more than 5,000 pounds of equipment and tools, ensuring readiness to deploy for the Department of Defense’s worldwide Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) restoration missions. Upon arrival at the simulated base’s location, the team conducted a site survey and quickly identified the root cause of the connectivity issues.



With a multifaceted approach to restore communication, the team installed air fiber terminals to reestablish a temporary network link between the base communication hub and the information transfer node. Concurrently, the team identified a fault in the existing fiber optic cable and replaced it with a new 24-strand fiber optic link between the Integrated Tactical Network and the BDOC.



“Exercises like this are critical for validating our readiness and ensuring our team is prepared to respond to global contingencies,” said Staff Sgt. Shane Butler, 85th EIS cable and antenna team chief.



The CIDARA team’s efforts resulted in the successful restoration of communications well ahead of schedule, completing the mission objectives about 60 hours earlier than planners anticipated. The exercise not only highlighted their technical proficiency but also underscored the importance of teamwork and problem-solving in overcoming challenges.



“Rapid response and adaptability are key to our mission success,” added Tech. Sgt. Aaron Bryars, 85th EIS force development and training NCO in charge. “This exercise reaffirmed our ability to deliver reliable solutions when it matters most.”