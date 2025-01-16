Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing Warfighter Readiness: Key Leaders Address Blast Overpressure Impacts in 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Capt. Charles Wilhite, deputy commander the of Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), and industrial hygienist, kicked off the Blast Over Pressure (BOP) summit Jan. 14, 2025, at the River’s Edge Community Center on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. The purpose of the summit was to provide knowledge on how blast pressure is measured, how different weapon systems can affect our warfighters when they operate them, and how to resolve these issues to both protect and retain warfighters. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    VIRIN: 250114-O-NJ594-9561
