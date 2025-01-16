Advancing Warfighter Readiness: Key Leaders Address Blast Overpressure Impacts in 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jena Brunson, an industrial hygienist with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) welcomed key leaders to the Blast Over Pressure (BOP) summit Jan. 14, 2025, at the River’s Edge Community Center on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. The summit was held to provide knowledge on how blast pressure is measured, how different weapon systems can affect our warfighters when they operate them, and how to resolve these issues to both protect and retain warfighters. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)