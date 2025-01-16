Advancing Warfighter Readiness: Key Leaders Address Blast Overpressure Impacts in 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kyle Ketchum, the acting deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Safety speaks to key leaders at a Blast Over Pressure (BOP) Summit Jan. 14, 2025, at the River’s Edge Community Center on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. Ketchum highlighted the impact the BOP program has on service members and partner organizations. The purpose of the summit was to provide knowledge on how blast pressure is measured, how different weapon systems can affect our warfighters when they operate them, and how to resolve these issues to both protect and retain warfighters. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)