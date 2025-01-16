Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing Warfighter Readiness: Key Leaders Address Blast Overpressure Impacts in 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Advancing Warfighter Readiness: Key Leaders Address Blast Overpressure Impacts in 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Michael Brown, an industrial hygienist with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), presented standardized acquisition testing during a Blast Over Pressure (BOP) summit Jan. 14, 2025, at the River’s Edge Community Center on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. Standardized acquisition testing is a systematic process of evaluating and measuring the effects of blast overpressure generated by various weapons systems to ensure compliance with military safety and operational standards. During the presentation, Brown highlighted how the Navy identifies BOP hazards and ways these hazards can be reduced. The goal is to develop safer, more effective weapons systems while minimizing risks to personnel and maximizing operational readiness. Testing is critical for informing requirements development, risk assessments, and mitigation strategies during the lifecycle of military technology and systems. The summit served to provide knowledge to key leaders on how blast pressure is measured, how different weapon systems can affect our warfighters, and how to protect and retain warfighters. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    #ThisisNavyMedicine
    #NMCFHPC
    #BOP #Readiness #WarfighterReadiness

