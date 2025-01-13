Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone

A Pratt & Whitney YF119 Prototype Engine for the F-22 Raptor with a demonstrator nozzle runs during a test in the Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., in 1989. Jan. 16, 2025, marks the 40th anniversary of the first full air-on operation in ASTF. The test marked the first time air had been circulated through the air supply, test cell and exhauster equipment in ASTF in a single run. (U.S. Air Force photo)
