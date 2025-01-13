Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2018

    Photo by Bradley Hicks 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    A Rolls-Royce engine is set up in an Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility test cell at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., in 2018. Jan. 16, 2025, marks the 40th anniversary of the first full air-on operation in ASTF. This test marked the first time air had been circulated through the air supply, test cell and exhauster equipment in ASTF in a single run. (U.S. Air Force photo) (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2018
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8832594
    VIRIN: 180426-F-F3405-1001
    Resolution: 1200x802
    Size: 504.15 KB
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone [Image 5 of 5], by Bradley Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone
    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone
    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone
    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone
    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    initial operational capability
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    Arnold Air Force Base
    ASTF
    Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility
    air-on

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download