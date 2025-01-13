Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Rolls-Royce engine is set up in an Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility test cell at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., in 2018. Jan. 16, 2025, marks the 40th anniversary of the first full air-on operation in ASTF. This test marked the first time air had been circulated through the air supply, test cell and exhauster equipment in ASTF in a single run. (U.S. Air Force photo) (U.S. Air Force photo)