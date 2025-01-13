Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team members at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., conduct the first full air-on operation of the then-new Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility at Arnold, Jan. 16, 1985. This test marked the first time air had been circulated through the air supply, test cell and exhauster equipment in ASTF in a single run. (U.S. Air Force photo)