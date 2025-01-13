Jan. 16 marks 40th anniversary of major ASTF milestone

Eric Brumley inspects a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-TEN engine prior to testing in 2015 at Arnold Air Force Base in the Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility. Jan. 16, 2025, marks the 40th anniversary of the first full air-on operation in ASTF. This test marked the first time air had been circulated through the air supply, test cell and exhauster equipment in ASTF in a single run. (U.S. Air Force photo) (U.S. Air Force photo)
