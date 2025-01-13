Main Exchange opens expanded food court

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fort Gregg-Adams Main Exchange celebrated the grand re-opening of its expanded food court Jan. 15, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the building’s entrance, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Contractors finalized work on the multimillion-dollar expansion which includes the following upgrades: 1) replacement of the existing space seating, 2) installation of two drink station counters with drink dispensers/ice machines, 3) installation of the exterior signage, 4) new LED lighting, and 5) installation of automatic doors to the main entrance. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)