Main Exchange opens expanded food court

Photo By Chad Menegay | Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce (center-right), Fort Gregg-Adams Senior Command Chaplain Col. Tom Allen (center), and Command Sgt. Maj. Sheila Parrish (center-left) cut the grand re-opening ribbon to an expanded food court Jan. 15, 2025, at the Main Exchange's entrance at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The food court now features more than double the previous seating capacity—from 122 to 272 seats. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Fort Gregg-Adams Main Exchange celebrated the grand re-opening of its expanded food court Jan. 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the building’s entrance.



The food court now features more than double the previous seating capacity.



“We’ve gone from 122 to a 272-seat capacity,” said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce. “I am excited that we completed this project, and I know the community is really happy.”



Expanding the food court is tremendously important to quality of life for the increasing population of both the Fort Gregg-Adams’ student community and permanent party personnel, said distinguished guest Command Sgt. Maj. Sheila Parrish.



Before the expansion, the food court had been getting especially overcrowded on weekends when service member usage spiked, as their families and people from neighboring communities came in, said Exchange Food Court Manager Chad Mullins.



“You’ll have all the seats filled and probably at least a hundred to two hundred Soldiers trying to eat,” Mullins said.



The expansion will cut down on the need for Soldiers to eat outside, and permanent party personnel will not feel they have to avoid the food court due to overcrowding, Mullins said.



“The expansion will allow young people have an immersive dining experience while enjoying the

luxury of an on-base community hub,” Parrish said. “It’s also designed as a community gathering place to sit and stay—perhaps to share a meal with friends—rather than just a gulp-and-go convenience stop.”



The Exchange listens to the community and makes appropriate changes, Marshall-Pierce said.



“We want to accomplish those wants and needs that our military community needs and should get. That’s why we’re here to provide the service to the entire Gregg-Adams community.”



Contractors finalized work on the multimillion-dollar expansion which includes the following upgrades: 1) replacement of the existing space seating, 2) installation of two drink station counters with drink dispensers/ice machines, 3) installation of the exterior signage, 4) new LED lighting, and 5) installation of automatic doors to the main entrance.



Customers can also use a new side door nearest the covered walkway to and from the commissary for more convenient access to the expanded seating and food court.



“Adding the extra door will definitely help provide easier access for customers,” Mullins said.



Previously during the expansion project, the only way into the facility for patrons had been the side entrance near Starbucks.



The Exchange is currently engaged in discussions with several franchises to select a vendor replacement for the food court space formerly occupied by Arby’s.



Also, the former free-standing Burger King on Sustainment Avenue is being renovated into a Panera Bread, scheduled to open later this year.



In 2024, AAFES made upgrades and renovations to other locations across the country, including Laughlin Air Force Base, Schofield Barracks, Fort Wainwright and Lackland Training Annex.



Historically, roughly two-thirds of AAFES earnings are paid to MWR programs. In addition to funding MWR efforts, AAFES earnings are used to build new stores or renovate existing facilities without expense to the federal government.



For more information about AAFES stores and services here, call 804-861-5970 or visit https://www.shopmyexchange.com/company/storeDetails.jsp?storeId=1042401