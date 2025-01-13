Main Exchange opens expanded food court

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce discusses the Main Exchange’s multimillion-dollar food court expansion Jan. 15, 2025, as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Main Exchange’s entrance at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. “We’ve gone from 122 to a 272-seat capacity,” said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce. “I am excited that we completed this project, and I know the community is really happy.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)