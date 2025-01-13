Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Main Exchange opens expanded food court [Image 2 of 4]

    Main Exchange opens expanded food court

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce discusses the Main Exchange’s multimillion-dollar food court expansion Jan. 15, 2025, as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Main Exchange’s entrance at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. “We’ve gone from 122 to a 272-seat capacity,” said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce. “I am excited that we completed this project, and I know the community is really happy.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

