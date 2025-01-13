Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Main Exchange opens expanded food court [Image 4 of 4]

    Main Exchange opens expanded food court

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    The Fort Gregg-Adams Main Exchange celebrated the grand re-opening of its expanded food court Jan. 15, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the building’s entrance, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Contractors finalized work on the multimillion-dollar expansion which includes the following upgrades: 1) replacement of the existing space seating, 2) installation of two drink station counters with drink dispensers/ice machines, 3) installation of the exterior signage, 4) new LED lighting, and 5) installation of automatic doors to the main entrance. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, Main Exchange opens expanded food court [Image 4 of 4], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    quality of life
    services
    food court
    mwr
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2025

