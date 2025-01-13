The Fort Gregg-Adams Main Exchange celebrated the grand re-opening of its expanded food court Jan. 15, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the building’s entrance, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Contractors finalized work on the multimillion-dollar expansion which includes the following upgrades: 1) replacement of the existing space seating, 2) installation of two drink station counters with drink dispensers/ice machines, 3) installation of the exterior signage, 4) new LED lighting, and 5) installation of automatic doors to the main entrance. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 10:07
|Photo ID:
|8832422
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-WA652-2858
|Resolution:
|5469x3646
|Size:
|17.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Main Exchange opens expanded food court [Image 4 of 4], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
