POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar 26, 2024) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation Environmental Program Director, Mr. Daniel Shide, speaks with Vice Adm. Christopher Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, during a site visit to Point Mugu, Mar 26, 2024. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
03.26.2024
01.15.2025
|8831850
|240326-N-AS200-9651
|4932x3460
|9.74 MB
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
Navy leader retirement leaves legacy and highlights award-winning environmental program
