Navy leader retirement leaves legacy and highlights award-winning environmental program

POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar 26, 2024) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation Environmental Program Director, Mr. Daniel Shide, speaks with Vice Adm. Christopher Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, during a site visit to Point Mugu, Mar 26, 2024. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)