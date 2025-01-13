Navy leader retirement leaves legacy and highlights award-winning environmental program

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jun 27, 2023) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jun 27, 2023) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation Environmental Program Director, Mr. Daniel Shide, speaks with Congresswoman Julia Brownley, Representative Calif. 26th District, during a site visit to Point Mugu, Jun 27, 2023. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation Environmental Program Director, Mr. Daniel Shide, retired after 37 years of service, highlighting the success of the Navy’s award-winning environmental program at its three Southern Calif. installations in Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island.



NBVC’s impressive environmental record is supported by its Natural Resources Conservation Team (NRCT), an expert staff who are charged with balancing environmental stewardship with the Navy’s critical mission as a major aviation shore command and Naval Construction Force mobilization base. This includes managing natural resources of the Mugu Lagoon, the largest remaining coastal salt marsh estuary in Southern Calif. supporting high biodiversity and 6-Federally listed species.



“I did a quick tally of environmental awards over the years,” said Shide. “This base and the environmental staff have received over 50 significant environmental awards, from the White House, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations, and Environmental Protection Agency, just to name a few.”



Protecting and enhancing NBVC’s coastal habitats ensures the execution of the Navy’s military resilience mission, buffering the installation from sea level rise, coastal flooding and erosion; which has been amplified by climate change.



“Just this year our team has completed over 400 environmental project reviews in support of $400 million of project execution,” said Shide. “Our environmental planning team led the way for Navy Region installations in the number of projects reviewed on an annual basis, and supporting documents prepared.”



In a recent article published by the Harvard Business Review, Forest Reinhardt said the Navy finds ways to protect its bases.



“The United States Navy operates on the front lines of climate change,” said Reinhardt. “NBVC is known as leaders in resilience and has partnered with The Nature Conservancy, which has developed models and mapping tools that assess the resilience of U.S. coastal communities to rising tides and storm surges.”



Shide highlights this partnership as an accomplishment and says it means finding environmental engineering solutions that keep assets in place.



“We have identified additional sources of sand for the Point Mugu beach and have laid the groundwork for future access of this sand and direct placement on the Point Mugu beaches,” said Shide.



Lisa Rotty, Branch Head, Naval Sea Systems Command, said Shide has expert environmental knowledge of every inch of the installations which in turn, has earned NBVC best in class in multiple media over the years and a consistent major environmental award winner.



“His steady and self-assured knowledge of command and control, roles and responsibilities, and ability to focus on the right environmental message has been a huge asset to the installation,” said Rotty. “His clear guidance and expectations helped me grow and not simply be a technical expert, but a leader.”



Capt. Dan Brown, commanding officer, NBVC agreed with Rotty.



"Dan leaves an incredible legacy that is not about awards, although that is impressive, it is about building a strong foundation that will allow others to continue to advance the military resilience mission," said Brown. "NBVC is forever grateful for his commitment to being a servant leader, protecting the environment, and giving back to the community."



Rotty said the Navy will sincerely miss Dan, and begrudgingly offer congratulations on his retirement.



“From managing challenging tribal consultations, navigating emerging chemicals, celebrating the natural/cultural resources on San Nicolas Island, managing dozens of regulators, to supporting major tenants, Dan did it all and with a quiet sense of humor, and with full awareness of the big picture,” said Rotty.



Born in Larimore, North Dakota, Shide earned a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the University of North Dakota. He started at NBVC in 1987, and promoted to Installation Environmental Program Director in 2009.



“All good things must come to an end,” said Ron Dow, NBVC’s first Environmental Director. “When Dan first started there was no guidance on how to manage regulations or an environmental program operating on public works funding. Now NBVC is a leader in compliance, the first installation to obtain a national security exemption from the EPA; and Dan’s immeasurable contributions are what will continue to drive the success of the mission in the future.”



Friends, family and coworkers gathered to say fair winds and following seas during a gathering in Dan’s honor.



“It has been an honor and privilege for me to work with all the different people over the years from NBVC, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and various supported commands,” said Shide. “I am so proud to have been a part of the important work that we do here every day to enable the Department of Defense mission.”

