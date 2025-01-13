POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jun 27, 2023) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation Environmental Program Director, Mr. Daniel Shide, speaks with Congresswoman Julia Brownley, Representative Calif. 26th District, during a site visit to Point Mugu, Jun 27, 2023. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
Navy leader retirement leaves legacy and highlights award-winning environmental program
