    Navy leader retirement leaves legacy and highlights award-winning environmental program [Image 2 of 3]

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 15, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation Environmental Program Director, Mr. Daniel Shide, left, stands with Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, NBVC. Shide retired after 37 years of service. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Point Mugu
    Retirement
    Environmental Program
    NBVC
    Dan Shide

