Navy leader retirement leaves legacy and highlights award-winning environmental program

POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 15, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Installation Environmental Program Director, Mr. Daniel Shide, left, stands with Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, NBVC. Shide retired after 37 years of service. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)