Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024

Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. David Moar, deputy commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, provides an update on Alaskan NORAD Region military operations to during Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention Oct. 18, 2024, Anchorage, Alaska. Moar asked for veterans in the audience to stand and be recognized for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)