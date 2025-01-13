Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. David Moar, deputy commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, provides an update on Alaskan NORAD Region military operations to during Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention Oct. 18, 2024, Anchorage, Alaska. Moar asked for veterans in the audience to stand and be recognized for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 16:19
    Photo ID: 8831612
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EZ530-1211
    Resolution: 6417x4278
    Size: 18.31 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024
    Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024
    Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024
    Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Alaska
    Alaskan NORAD Region
    RCAF
    ALCOM
    Alaska Natives

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download