Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024

Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. David Moar, deputy commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, provides an update on Alaskan NORAD Region military operations to during Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention Oct. 18, 2024, Anchorage, Alaska. Moar joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a fighter pilot gaining over 4,200 hours of flying experience and has held multiple commands and leadership roles including in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)
|10.18.2024
|01.15.2025 16:19
|8831611
|241018-F-EZ530-1221
|3922x2615
|7.12 MB
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
