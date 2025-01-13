Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. David Moar, deputy commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, provides an update on Alaskan NORAD Region military operations to during Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention Oct. 18, 2024, Anchorage, Alaska. As the Alaskan NORAD Region deputy commander, Moar assists directing operations to ensure effective surveillance, monitory, and defense of the region’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)