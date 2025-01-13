SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron pose with 4th Fighter Wing leadership for a photo after winning 1st place at a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. The purpose of the competition is to motivate and train Airmen to quickly and efficiently load munitions on aircraft for deployments and real world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)