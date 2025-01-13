Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition [Image 6 of 7]

    SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron pose with 4th Fighter Wing leadership for a photo after winning 1st place at a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. The purpose of the competition is to motivate and train Airmen to quickly and efficiently load munitions on aircraft for deployments and real world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 10:30
    VIRIN: 250110-F-FX978-1152
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

