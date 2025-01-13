SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Garity Daily, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron, loads munitions during a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. The purpose of the competition is to motivate and train Airmen to quickly and efficiently load munitions on aircraft for deployments and real world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)