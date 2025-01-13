U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Garity Daily, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron, loads munitions during a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. The purpose of the competition is to motivate and train Airmen to quickly and efficiently load munitions on aircraft for deployments and real world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8831027
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-FX978-1080
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.