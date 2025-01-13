SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. Each quarter, load crews from each unit compete against each other in a timed competition that tests their dress and appearance, weapons knowledge and speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)