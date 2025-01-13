Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition [Image 3 of 7]

    SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. Each quarter, load crews from each unit compete against each other in a timed competition that tests their dress and appearance, weapons knowledge and speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    This work, SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

