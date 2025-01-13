U.S. Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in a quarterly load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025. Each quarter, load crews from each unit compete against each other in a timed competition that tests their dress and appearance, weapons knowledge and speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8831031
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-FX978-1132
|Resolution:
|7529x4235
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB hosts fourth quarter load crew competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.