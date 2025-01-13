379th ECES firefighters host Firefighter for a Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force aerial porter assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron runs with a hose during a Firefighter for a Day event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2025. Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrated vehicle capabilities, fire ground tactics and fitness components to Airmen from different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo)