    379th ECES firefighters host Firefighter for a Day [Image 4 of 7]

    379th ECES firefighters host Firefighter for a Day

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force aerial porter assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron runs with a hose during a Firefighter for a Day event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2025. Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrated vehicle capabilities, fire ground tactics and fitness components to Airmen from different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    VIRIN: 250111-F-YH673-1776
