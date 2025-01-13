379th ECES firefighters host Firefighter for a Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force financial management technician assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing carries hoses during a Firefighter for a Day event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2025. Service members from various squadrons trained alongside 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters during the event to increase understanding of firefighter operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)