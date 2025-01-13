379th ECES firefighters host Firefighter for a Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron sprays water during a Firefighter for a Day event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2025. The 379th ECES firefighters hosted the event to train Airmen on fire ground tactics and firefighter fitness components to give a better understanding of daily firefighter requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo)