A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron sprays water during a Firefighter for a Day event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2025. The 379th ECES firefighters hosted the event to train Airmen on fire ground tactics and firefighter fitness components to give a better understanding of daily firefighter requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 04:24
|Photo ID:
|8830828
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-YH673-1046
|Resolution:
|6441x3623
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES firefighters host Firefighter for a Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.