A U.S. Air Force aerial porter assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron sprays water during a Firefighter for a Day event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2025. Service members from various squadrons trained alongside 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters during the event to increase understanding of firefighter operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 04:24
|Photo ID:
|8830835
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-YH673-1264
|Resolution:
|6707x3773
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 379th ECES firefighters host Firefighter for a Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.