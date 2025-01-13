378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A watch supervisor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron demonstrates the use of a light gun in an air traffic control tower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Light gun signals provide visual communication from air traffic controllers to personnel operating on the airfield when radio communication is unavailable or unreliable. (U.S. Air Force photo)