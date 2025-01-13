Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A watch supervisor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron demonstrates the use of a light gun in an air traffic control tower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Light gun signals provide visual communication from air traffic controllers to personnel operating on the airfield when radio communication is unavailable or unreliable. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 05:28
    Photo ID: 8829392
    VIRIN: 250106-F-DG904-1113
    Resolution: 8125x6094
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration
    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration
    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration
    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    technician
    air traffic controller
    equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download