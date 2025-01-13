378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A watch supervisor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron logs aircraft movement from an air traffic control tower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Air traffic controllers give pilots taxiing and take off instructions, air traffic clearance, and advice based on their own observations and experience. (U.S. Air Force photo)