378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

A watch supervisor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron logs aircraft movement from an air traffic control tower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Air traffic controllers give pilots taxiing and take off instructions, air traffic clearance, and advice based on their own observations and experience. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 05:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
