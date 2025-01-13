Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration [Image 2 of 4]

    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A watch supervisor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron logs aircraft movement from an air traffic control tower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Air traffic controllers give pilots taxiing and take off instructions, air traffic clearance, and advice based on their own observations and experience. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 05:28
    Photo ID: 8829390
    VIRIN: 250106-F-DG904-1087
    Resolution: 7993x5995
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    demonstration
    technician
    tower
    air traffic controller

