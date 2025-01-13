378th EOSS Air Traffic Controller Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A watch supervisor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron performs a radio check from an air traffic control tower within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2025. Radios allow controllers to provide immediate instructions to pilots regarding takeoff, landing, taxiing, and in-flight navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo)